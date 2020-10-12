Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th WPW and 30th AFSAM Sniper Championships News Story

    BARLING, AR, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2020

    Video by Spc. Michaela Granger 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Thirty-five military sniper teams gathered at the 50th Winston P. Wilson and 30th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Sniper Championships hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, with the help of the U.S. Army National Guard Sniper School, held at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center December 4-10, 2020. Featured in the interview is Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Carver, a U.S. National Guard Sniper School instructor with the 233rd Regional Training Institute, the winners of the WPW Championship Sgt. Tristan Ivkov and Spc. Max Miller of the Colorado National Guard, and the winners of the AFSAM Staff Sgt. Erik Vargas and Staff Sgt. Demetrios Iannios. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michaela C.P. Granger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 03:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776462
    VIRIN: 201210-A-HS328-037
    Filename: DOD_108102569
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: BARLING, AR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th WPW and 30th AFSAM Sniper Championships News Story, by SPC Michaela Granger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sniper
    competition
    readiness
    Marksmanship
    National Guard
    AFSAM
    WPW
    NGMTC

