50th WPW and 30th AFSAM Sniper Championships News Story

Thirty-five military sniper teams gathered at the 50th Winston P. Wilson and 30th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting Sniper Championships hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, with the help of the U.S. Army National Guard Sniper School, held at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center December 4-10, 2020. Featured in the interview is Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Carver, a U.S. National Guard Sniper School instructor with the 233rd Regional Training Institute, the winners of the WPW Championship Sgt. Tristan Ivkov and Spc. Max Miller of the Colorado National Guard, and the winners of the AFSAM Staff Sgt. Erik Vargas and Staff Sgt. Demetrios Iannios. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Michaela C.P. Granger)