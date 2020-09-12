Command Sergeant Major Walter A. Tagalicud and his wife Carolyn deliver a holiday message to Service members stationed in the Republic of Korea.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2020 20:44
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|776434
|VIRIN:
|201209-A-IU966-368
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_108102287
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USFK Holiday Message from CSM Tagalicud, by SGT Jesiah Dixon, SSG Christopher Jelle and SGT Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
