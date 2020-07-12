Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USFK Holiday Message from GEN Abrams

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    12.07.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jesiah Dixon, Spc. Kevin Dunnaway, Staff Sgt. Christopher Jelle and Sgt. Cornelius McLean

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    GEN Robert B. "Abe" Abrams and his wife Connie deliver a holiday message to service members stationed in the Republic of Korea.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.13.2020 20:47
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 776432
    VIRIN: 201207-A-IU966-970
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108102285
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFK Holiday Message from GEN Abrams, by SGT Jesiah Dixon, SPC Kevin Dunnaway, SSG Christopher Jelle and SGT Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    command

    korea

    Abrams

    united

    combined

    holiday

    forces

    Christmas

    Robert

    army

    usfk

    nations

    states

    Hanukkah

    Kwanzaa

    TAGS

    Abrams
    holiday
    Robert
    army
    usfk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT