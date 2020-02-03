Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coronet Cactus 2020

    LACKLAND AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kaliea Green 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Coronet Cactus is an annual training event that takes members of the 149th Fighter Wing, headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, to Phoenix, Arizona to participate in a simulated deployment exercise.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2020
    Date Posted: 12.13.2020 08:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776412
    VIRIN: 200302-F-NI120-229
    Filename: DOD_108101983
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: LACKLAND AFB, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coronet Cactus 2020, by A1C Kaliea Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Lackland
    ANG
    Texas
    Gunfighters
    Coronet Cactus

