Coronet Cactus is an annual training event that takes members of the 149th Fighter Wing, headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, to Phoenix, Arizona to participate in a simulated deployment exercise.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2020 08:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|776412
|VIRIN:
|200302-F-NI120-229
|Filename:
|DOD_108101983
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|LACKLAND AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coronet Cactus 2020, by A1C Kaliea Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT