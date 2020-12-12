U.S. Navy Blue Angels Refuel with 157th Air Refueling Wing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



201212-N-OY339-1534 WEST POINT, NY. (Dec. 12, 2020) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, and two KC-46 from the 157th Air Refueling Wing, New Hampshire Air National Guard, fly in formation during a refueling evolution while in transit for the 2020 Army-Navy Game. The Blue Angels are currently conducting winter training at Naval Air Station Pensacola in preparation for the 2021 show season. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Gordon)