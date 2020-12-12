201212-N-OY339-1534 WEST POINT, NY. (Dec. 12, 2020) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, and two KC-46 from the 157th Air Refueling Wing, New Hampshire Air National Guard, fly in formation during a refueling evolution while in transit for the 2020 Army-Navy Game. The Blue Angels are currently conducting winter training at Naval Air Station Pensacola in preparation for the 2021 show season. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Gordon)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2020 19:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776409
|VIRIN:
|201213-N-OY339-1534
|Filename:
|DOD_108101847
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Blue Angels Refuel with 157th Air Refueling Wing, by PO2 Christopher Gordon, identified by DVIDS
