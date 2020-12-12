Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Navy Blue Angels Refuel with 157th Air Refueling Wing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Gordon  

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    201212-N-OY339-1534 WEST POINT, NY. (Dec. 12, 2020) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, and two KC-46 from the 157th Air Refueling Wing, New Hampshire Air National Guard, fly in formation during a refueling evolution while in transit for the 2020 Army-Navy Game. The Blue Angels are currently conducting winter training at Naval Air Station Pensacola in preparation for the 2021 show season. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Gordon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2020
    Date Posted: 12.12.2020 19:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776409
    VIRIN: 201213-N-OY339-1534
    Filename: DOD_108101847
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Blue Angels Refuel with 157th Air Refueling Wing, by PO2 Christopher Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Air Force
    Blue Angels
    USAF
    KC-46

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT