    Coast Guard rescues 2 after boat sinks 40 miles west of Bradenton

    BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley Johnson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Tampa Bay

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, Florida, MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescues two men from a sinking boat 40 miles west of Bradenton, Florida, Dec. 12, 2020. A Coast Guard Auxiliary plane located the men clinging to their boat after the men activated their personal locator beacon. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2020
    Date Posted: 12.12.2020 17:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776408
    VIRIN: 201212-G-G0107-8001
    Filename: DOD_108101781
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: BRADENTON, FL, US 

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 after boat sinks 40 miles west of Bradenton, by PO2 Ashley Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Auxiliary
    Coast Guard
    EPIRB
    CGAUX
    PLB

