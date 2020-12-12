A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, Florida, MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescues two men from a sinking boat 40 miles west of Bradenton, Florida, Dec. 12, 2020. A Coast Guard Auxiliary plane located the men clinging to their boat after the men activated their personal locator beacon. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley J. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2020 17:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776408
|VIRIN:
|201212-G-G0107-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_108101781
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|BRADENTON, FL, US
|Downloads:
|10
|High-Res. Downloads:
|10
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 after boat sinks 40 miles west of Bradenton, by PO2 Ashley Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
