    Army vs Navy Spirit Video on Camp Arifjan

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    12.11.2020

    Video by Sgt. Khylee Woodford 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Soldiers from U.S. Army Central and service members from the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, show their team spirit for the Army vs Navy football game, December 11, 2020 on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Khylee Woodford)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.12.2020 13:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776401
    VIRIN: 201211-A-FS682-534
    Filename: DOD_108101684
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army vs Navy Spirit Video on Camp Arifjan, by SGT Khylee Woodford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARCENT
    Navy
    Army
    CJTF-OIR
    ARMYNAVY2020

