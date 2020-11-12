Soldiers from U.S. Army Central and service members from the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, show their team spirit for the Army vs Navy football game, December 11, 2020 on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Khylee Woodford)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2020 13:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|776401
|VIRIN:
|201211-A-FS682-534
|Filename:
|DOD_108101684
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army vs Navy Spirit Video on Camp Arifjan, by SGT Khylee Woodford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT