Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Operation Warp Speed leader says distribution begins

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Operation Warp Speed Chief Operating Officer Gen. Gus Perna offers short remarks as distribution begins on the country's first COVID-19 vaccine approved for Emergency Use Authorization.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2020
    Date Posted: 12.12.2020 11:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776387
    VIRIN: 201212-A-AB111-005
    Filename: DOD_108101613
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Warp Speed leader says distribution begins, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WarpSpeed

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT