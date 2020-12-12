HHS Sec. Alex Azar joins Operation Warp Speed Chief Operating Officer Gus Perna in the Vaccine Operation Center.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2020 11:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776385
|VIRIN:
|201212-A-AB111-004
|Filename:
|DOD_108101610
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HHS Secretary visits Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Operations Center, by Lisa Simunaci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT