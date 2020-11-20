Alaska National Guard service members and civilians wrap gifts and supplies as part of Operation Santa Claus. For 65 years the Alaska National Guard and Alaska Salvation Army have engaged with the rural communities spreading holiday joy. Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, the Guardsmen and volunteers delivered the gifts to the villages for distribution to the children. None of the personnel involved in the missions interacted with the local citizens.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 19:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776365
|VIRIN:
|201120-Z-MK318-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108101175
|Length:
|00:07:25
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Alaska National Guard safely prepares Christmas gifts for three remote villages for Operation Santa Claus, by PO2 Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Alaska National Guard safely delivers Christmas gifts to three remote villages, honoring Op Santa 65-year tradition
LEAVE A COMMENT