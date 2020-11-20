The Alaska National Guard safely delivers Christmas gifts to three remote villages, honoring Op Santa 65-year tradition

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/776365" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Alaska National Guard service members and civilians wrap gifts and supplies as part of Operation Santa Claus. For 65 years the Alaska National Guard and Alaska Salvation Army have engaged with the rural communities spreading holiday joy. Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, the Guardsmen and volunteers delivered the gifts to the villages for distribution to the children. None of the personnel involved in the missions interacted with the local citizens.