The Air Force took another step towards fielding a hypersonic weapon following its final captive-carry test of the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon under a wing of a B-52 Stratofortress off the Southern California coast, Aug 8.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 19:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776359
|VIRIN:
|200808-F-HC101-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108101116
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
LEAVE A COMMENT