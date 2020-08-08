Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2020

    Video by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The Air Force took another step towards fielding a hypersonic weapon following its final captive-carry test of the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon under a wing of a B-52 Stratofortress off the Southern California coast, Aug 8.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 19:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776359
    VIRIN: 200808-F-HC101-3001
    Filename: DOD_108101116
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    412th Test Wing

