    B-Roll: Holy Family Homes Giftwrapping and Holiday Party

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Calvert 

    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers and Families with 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment "Wolfhounds", 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, wrap gifts to donate to the Holy Family Home orphanage on December 4, 2020 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.

    1-27 IN and the Holy Family Home orphanage in Osaka, Japan, have an enduring relationship dating back to just after World War II, when Soldiers took up a collection for the orphanage during the holiday season in 1949.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 18:45
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

