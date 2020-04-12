B-Roll: Holy Family Homes Giftwrapping and Holiday Party

Soldiers and Families with 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment "Wolfhounds", 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, wrap gifts to donate to the Holy Family Home orphanage on December 4, 2020 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.
1-27 IN and the Holy Family Home orphanage in Osaka, Japan, have an enduring relationship dating back to just after World War II, when Soldiers took up a collection for the orphanage during the holiday season in 1949.
