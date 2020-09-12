Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard lights flare above F/V Fearless off coast of Nantucket

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Coast Guard members from U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma light a flare above fishing vessel Fearless 164NM east of Nantucket, Massachusetts, December 9, 2020. Tahoma conducted a tow of the fishing vessel in 4ft seas and 17 knot winds (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lieutenant junior grade Adrian Chau)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 18:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776355
    VIRIN: 201209-G-IY621-1004
    Filename: DOD_108101020
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 

    SAR
    USCG
    Massachusetts
    Towing
    Nantucket
    Tahoma

