189th Infantry Brigade (CATB) Recruitment

A collection of interviews describing the 189th Infantry Brigade (CATB). (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Asa Bingham)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 17:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|776352
|VIRIN:
|201211-A-BO313-262
|Filename:
|DOD_108100959
|Length:
|00:04:35
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Hometown:
|TACOMA, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
