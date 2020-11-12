The Marine Corps released MARADMIN 734/20 on Dec. 8, 2020. This MARADMIN allows certain MOS's an early release from their contracts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hailey Music)
This work, Marine Minute:Voluntary Early Release Program, by LCpl Hailey Music, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
