    Marine Minute:Voluntary Early Release Program

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hailey Music 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The Marine Corps released MARADMIN 734/20 on Dec. 8, 2020. This MARADMIN allows certain MOS's an early release from their contracts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hailey Music)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 17:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776345
    VIRIN: 201211-M-YK885-832
    Filename: DOD_108100830
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute:Voluntary Early Release Program, by LCpl Hailey Music, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EAS
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    Early Release Program
    Diascharge

