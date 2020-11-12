Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve Holiday COVID Safety

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Video by Spc. Maria Elena Casneiro and Sgt. 1st Class Jerimiah Richardson

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    The Chief of the Army Reserve and Commanding General of the Army Reserve Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels stresses the importance of pandemic safety measures during the holidays

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 16:15
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 776338
    VIRIN: 201211-A-SJ682-626
    Filename: DOD_108100692
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve Holiday COVID Safety, by SPC Maria Elena Casneiro and SFC Jerimiah Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Holiday
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Masks
    COVID19
    Social Distancing

