Rehearsal of Concepts Drill | Task Force Vaccine WVNG

Members of the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for Vaccines held a Rehearsal of Concepts (ROC) drill to finalize operational plans for receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Teams of Soldiers and Airmen from the WVNG will be placed at each of the five distribution centers to handle proper receipt of the vaccine supplies from shippers.
They will then inventory and properly store the vaccines in ultra-cold storage containers, then break down the vaccine supplies into smaller shipments that will be transported to end-use administration facilities and sites.
The WVNG will be a critical part of the vaccine distribution process in West Virginia.
12.11.2020
12.11.2020
