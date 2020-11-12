Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rehearsal of Concepts Drill | Task Force Vaccine WVNG

    WV, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Video by Sgt. Davis Rohrer 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Members of the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for Vaccines held a Rehearsal of Concepts (ROC) drill to finalize operational plans for receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine.

    Teams of Soldiers and Airmen from the WVNG will be placed at each of the five distribution centers to handle proper receipt of the vaccine supplies from shippers.

    They will then inventory and properly store the vaccines in ultra-cold storage containers, then break down the vaccine supplies into smaller shipments that will be transported to end-use administration facilities and sites.

    The WVNG will be a critical part of the vaccine distribution process in West Virginia.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776333
    VIRIN: 201211-Z-BS255-729
    Filename: DOD_108100517
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: WV, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rehearsal of Concepts Drill | Task Force Vaccine WVNG, by SGT Davis Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    west virginia
    Vaccine
    west virginia national guard
    COVID-19
    Covid19Nationalguard
    NationalGuardCovid19

