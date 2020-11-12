Rehearsal of Concepts Drill | Task Force Vaccine WVNG

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/776333" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for Vaccines held a Rehearsal of Concepts (ROC) drill to finalize operational plans for receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine.



Teams of Soldiers and Airmen from the WVNG will be placed at each of the five distribution centers to handle proper receipt of the vaccine supplies from shippers.



They will then inventory and properly store the vaccines in ultra-cold storage containers, then break down the vaccine supplies into smaller shipments that will be transported to end-use administration facilities and sites.



The WVNG will be a critical part of the vaccine distribution process in West Virginia.