JBLM RANGE AREA ACCESS FOR RECREATION

Area Access is the process of allowing civilians and military personnel recreational activities in the training areas. This includes hunting, fishing, dog walking, hiking, horseback riding and other non-invasive recreation.
12.11.2020
|12.11.2020 15:33
|Briefings
|776329
|201211-D-ML822-476
|DOD_108100478
|00:03:39
|Location:
US
|0
|0
|0
