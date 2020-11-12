Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLM RANGE AREA ACCESS FOR RECREATION

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Video by Robert Coronado 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord - Enterprise Multimedia Center (EMC)

    Area Access is the process of allowing civilians and military personnel recreational activities in the training areas. This includes hunting, fishing, dog walking, hiking, horseback riding and other non-invasive recreation.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 15:33
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 776329
    VIRIN: 201211-D-ML822-476
    Filename: DOD_108100478
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: US

    JBLM
    AREA ACCESS

