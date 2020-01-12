Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    24/7 Guard coordination center key for domestic ops success

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Karl Schwach 

    National Guard Bureau

    Large television screens add illumination to an otherwise darkened, below-ground facility, as National Guard members and civilians inside assess and monitor ongoing homeland response developments, update slide presentations, talk on phones, and provide up-to-date information for decision makers.

    It’s another day at the National Guard Coordination Center, or NGCC, in a year marked by a pandemic, civil disturbances, natural disasters and cyber events. A year where Guard members in 50 states, 3 territories and the District of Columbia logged a historic 8.4 million days serving their communities. The NGCC monitored all of it.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 15:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776328
    VIRIN: 200112-F-OI910-100
    PIN: 765500
    Filename: DOD_108100470
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 24/7 Guard coordination center key for domestic ops success, by TSgt Karl Schwach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    Cyber
    Arlington
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Civil Disturbance
    U.S. Northern Command
    U.S. Cyber Command
    Command Center
    U.S. Department of Homeland Security
    Domestic response
    National Guard Coordination Center
    Wildfire response
    Arlington Hall Station
    COVID-19
    Cyberspace defense
    Herbert R. Temple Army Readiness Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT