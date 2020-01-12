24/7 Guard coordination center key for domestic ops success

Large television screens add illumination to an otherwise darkened, below-ground facility, as National Guard members and civilians inside assess and monitor ongoing homeland response developments, update slide presentations, talk on phones, and provide up-to-date information for decision makers.
It’s another day at the National Guard Coordination Center, or NGCC, in a year marked by a pandemic, civil disturbances, natural disasters and cyber events. A year where Guard members in 50 states, 3 territories and the District of Columbia logged a historic 8.4 million days serving their communities. The NGCC monitored all of it.
