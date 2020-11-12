Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JBLM RANGE FACILITY MANAGEMENT SUPPORT SYSTEM (RFMSS)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Video by Robert Coronado 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord - Enterprise Multimedia Center (EMC)

    This briefing covers the Range Facility Management Support System (RFMSS). RFMSS is a standard, integrated system designed to efficiently schedule and manage firing ranges and training areas on JBLM.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 15:21
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 776324
    VIRIN: 201211-D-ML822-728
    Filename: DOD_108100410
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLM RANGE FACILITY MANAGEMENT SUPPORT SYSTEM (RFMSS), by Robert Coronado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBLM
    RFMSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT