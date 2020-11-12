Maj. Gen. Stone National Guard Birthday Address

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael A. Stone offers his thoughts on the National Guard's birthday and his thanks to the guardsmen who have sworn into the nation's service December 11, 2020, in East Lansing, Michigan. The National Guard, founded long before the United States became an independent nation, was 384 years young this year. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samantha Hall)