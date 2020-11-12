Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Stone National Guard Birthday Address

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Video by Cpl. Samantha Hall 

    46th Military Police Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael A. Stone offers his thoughts on the National Guard's birthday and his thanks to the guardsmen who have sworn into the nation's service December 11, 2020, in East Lansing, Michigan. The National Guard, founded long before the United States became an independent nation, was 384 years young this year. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samantha Hall)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 15:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776323
    VIRIN: 201211-A-SD713-752
    Filename: DOD_108100317
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: LANSING, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Stone National Guard Birthday Address, by CPL Samantha Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard Birthday
    46th Military Police Command
    COVID-19
    Task Force Center

