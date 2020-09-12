Marne Air Soldiers conduct air traffic control training at Fort Stewart, Georgia

Marne Air Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct mobile air traffic control training during a field training exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 6-11. Sgt. Jason Donadio, an air traffic control specialist with Foxtrot Company, 2nd Bn., 3rd GSAB, 3rd CAB, 3rd ID, explains the different mission capabilities of an air traffic controller. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Savannah Roy)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 15:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|776322
|VIRIN:
|201209-A-CE555-684
|PIN:
|684
|Filename:
|DOD_108100289
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
