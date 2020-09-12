Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marne Air Soldiers conduct air traffic control training at Fort Stewart, Georgia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2020

    Video by Spc. Savannah Roy 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Marne Air Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct mobile air traffic control training during a field training exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 6-11. Sgt. Jason Donadio, an air traffic control specialist with Foxtrot Company, 2nd Bn., 3rd GSAB, 3rd CAB, 3rd ID, explains the different mission capabilities of an air traffic controller. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Savannah Roy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 15:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776322
    VIRIN: 201209-A-CE555-684
    PIN: 684
    Filename: DOD_108100289
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marne Air Soldiers conduct air traffic control training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, by SPC Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Hunter Army Airfield

    TAGS

    train
    capabilities
    Soldiers
    readiness
    Aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT