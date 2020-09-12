The men and women of the Virgin Islands National Guard wishes you and yours Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 14:35
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|776321
|VIRIN:
|201209-A-GU909-731
|Filename:
|DOD_108100192
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Hometown:
|ST. THOMAS, VI
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Happy holidays from the Virgin Islands National Guard, by SGT Tyiesha Benjamin-Samuel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT