    Happy holidays from the Virgin Islands National Guard

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    12.09.2020

    Video by Sgt. Tyiesha Benjamin-Samuel 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    The men and women of the Virgin Islands National Guard wishes you and yours Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 14:35
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 776321
    VIRIN: 201209-A-GU909-731
    Filename: DOD_108100192
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: ST. CROIX, VI 
    Hometown: ST. THOMAS, VI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy holidays from the Virgin Islands National Guard, by SGT Tyiesha Benjamin-Samuel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NGB
    Happy Holidays
    Virgin Islands National Guard
    VING

