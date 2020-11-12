Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROC Drill | Task Force Vaccine WVNG

    WV, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Video by Sgt. Davis Rohrer 

    West Virginia National Guard

    B-Roll of the Rehearsal of Concept drill, held by the West Virginia National Guard, in preparation for the distribution of the COVID-19 Vaccine.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 14:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776313
    VIRIN: 201211-Z-BS255-278
    Filename: DOD_108100066
    Length: 00:12:16
    Location: WV, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    This work, ROC Drill | Task Force Vaccine WVNG, by SGT Davis Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    west virginia
    Vaccine
    west virginia national guard
    COVID-19
    Covid19Nationalguard
    NationalGuardCovid19

