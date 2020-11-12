B-Roll of the Rehearsal of Concept drill, held by the West Virginia National Guard, in preparation for the distribution of the COVID-19 Vaccine.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 14:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776313
|VIRIN:
|201211-Z-BS255-278
|Filename:
|DOD_108100066
|Length:
|00:12:16
|Location:
|WV, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ROC Drill | Task Force Vaccine WVNG, by SGT Davis Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
