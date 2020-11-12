Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Operation Christmas Drop 2020 Overview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    12.11.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Operation Christmas Drop 2020 Kick-Off video, including an overview and history of the operation. The Video features 374th Airlift Wing Commander Col. Andrew Campbell's wing supplying airlift power for the Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Exercise.

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 13:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776308
    VIRIN: 201211-D-AR128-087
    Filename: DOD_108099871
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Christmas Drop 2020 Overview, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Yokota Air Base
    DGOV
    Operation Christmas Drop 2020
    374th Wing
    Colonel Andrew Campbell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT