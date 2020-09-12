Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army-Navy Game Spirit in Minnesota

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2020

    Video by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    This year's Army-Navy football game between U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy is scheduled to be played at West Point, Dec. 12, 2020. The Minnesota Army National Guard is cheering for the Army by chanting "Go Army! Beat Navy!" (Video by Minnesota National Guard Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army-Navy Game Spirit in Minnesota, by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

