Army-Navy Game Spirit in Minnesota

This year's Army-Navy football game between U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy is scheduled to be played at West Point, Dec. 12, 2020. The Minnesota Army National Guard is cheering for the Army by chanting "Go Army! Beat Navy!" (Video by Minnesota National Guard Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)