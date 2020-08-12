Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Reapers conduct live missile fire

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.08.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron fires a special air training missile, NATM-9M, during a training exercise over the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 8, 2020. The training followed a specific set of range procedures employing the munition against a drone to test and ensure combat readiness of aircrew and aircraft.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 13:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776301
    VIRIN: 201208-F-AN818-001
    Filename: DOD_108099583
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reapers conduct live missile fire, by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missile
    USAFE
    F-15
    Exercise
    USAF
    48FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT