A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron fires a special air training missile, NATM-9M, during a training exercise over the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 8, 2020. The training followed a specific set of range procedures employing the munition against a drone to test and ensure combat readiness of aircrew and aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 13:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776301
|VIRIN:
|201208-F-AN818-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108099583
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Reapers conduct live missile fire, by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS
