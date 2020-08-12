Reapers conduct live missile fire

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/776301" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron fires a special air training missile, NATM-9M, during a training exercise over the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 8, 2020. The training followed a specific set of range procedures employing the munition against a drone to test and ensure combat readiness of aircrew and aircraft.