    B-roll package - 187th Fighter Wing

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Video by Billy Blankenship and Robert Dantzler

    Air University Public Affairs

    This is B-roll filmed of multiple operational units in the 187th Fighter Wing, located near Montgomery, Alabama.

    4K / 60fps
    *footage in 16x9 aspect ratio was filmed at 24fps

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 11:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776288
    VIRIN: 201211-F-LO387-001
    Filename: DOD_108099176
    Length: 00:11:21
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Hometown: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
    Hometown: MONTGOMERY, AL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    187th Fighter Wing
    B-Roll
    4k
    Air University
    60fps

