    FLU VACCINATION HELPS KEEP FORT STEWART COMMUNITY SAFE

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2020

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Winn Army Community Hospital recently held the annual Drive Thru Influenza Vaccination Clinic. Public Affairs Specialist Zach Rehnstrom joined the Soldiers, civilians and volunteers who gave their time to make sure the Fort Stewart community was protected. The event was originally scheduled for three days on Fort Stewart and two days on Hunter Army Airfield. However, dates had to be postponed due to the large turnout.
    The only available influenza vaccines are for children between the ages of 6 months and 36 months, and Beneficiaries greater than 65 years of age.
    Children between the ages of 6 months and 36 months are able to receive their flu vaccine in the pediatric and allergy immunization clinics.
    Beneficiaries greater than 65 years of age are also able to receive their flu vaccines in the allergy and Immunization clinic.
    We’re waiting on our next vaccine shipment. Please stay tuned to our Facebook page for additional information.

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 11:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776284
    VIRIN: 201112-A-TY372-641
    Filename: DOD_108099161
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FLU VACCINATION HELPS KEEP FORT STEWART COMMUNITY SAFE, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Medicine Military Health Regional Health Command-Atlantic RHC-Atlantic Commanding General 3rd I

