FLU VACCINATION HELPS KEEP FORT STEWART COMMUNITY SAFE

Winn Army Community Hospital recently held the annual Drive Thru Influenza Vaccination Clinic. Public Affairs Specialist Zach Rehnstrom joined the Soldiers, civilians and volunteers who gave their time to make sure the Fort Stewart community was protected. The event was originally scheduled for three days on Fort Stewart and two days on Hunter Army Airfield. However, dates had to be postponed due to the large turnout.

The only available influenza vaccines are for children between the ages of 6 months and 36 months, and Beneficiaries greater than 65 years of age.

Children between the ages of 6 months and 36 months are able to receive their flu vaccine in the pediatric and allergy immunization clinics.

Beneficiaries greater than 65 years of age are also able to receive their flu vaccines in the allergy and Immunization clinic.

We’re waiting on our next vaccine shipment. Please stay tuned to our Facebook page for additional information.