Members from Coast Guard Station Grand Isle provide a holiday message for this years Armed Forces Bowl, December 11, 2020. The Armed Forces Bowl will feature armed forces branch tributes, the Great American Patriot Award presentation, the Purple Heart Warrior Tribute, and a trophy presentation for the bowl champions. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 10:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|776282
|VIRIN:
|201211-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108099112
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|GRAND ISLE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Armed Forces Bowl Holiday Greeting, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT