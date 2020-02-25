SPD - HEART OF THE HOSPITAL

The U.S. Army Medical Department Activity - Fort Stewart, Winn Army Community Hospital Sterilization Processing Department (SPD) recently opened its newly renovated facility after a ribbon-cutting ceremony presided over by the Hospital Commander, Col. Michelle Munroe, and Command Sergeant Major, Quincy Martin.
The SPD is the central location for all decontamination, assembly, and sterilization for instrumentation used in the Operating Room and outlying clinics. Photojournalist Zach Rehnstrom sat down with a few of the SPD team members and brings us an up close and personal look at the inner workings of the department.
|02.25.2020
|12.11.2020 11:24
|Package
|776281
|200225-A-TY372-264
|DOD_108099100
|00:03:14
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
