    SPD - HEART OF THE HOSPITAL

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2020

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    The U.S. Army Medical Department Activity - Fort Stewart, Winn Army Community Hospital Sterilization Processing Department (SPD) recently opened its newly renovated facility after a ribbon-cutting ceremony presided over by the Hospital Commander, Col. Michelle Munroe, and Command Sergeant Major, Quincy Martin.
    The SPD is the central location for all decontamination, assembly, and sterilization for instrumentation used in the Operating Room and outlying clinics. Photojournalist Zach Rehnstrom sat down with a few of the SPD team members and brings us an up close and personal look at the inner workings of the department.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 11:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776281
    VIRIN: 200225-A-TY372-264
    Filename: DOD_108099100
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, SPD - HEART OF THE HOSPITAL, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Health Army Medicine Defense Health Agency 3rd Infantry Division Fort Stewart Hunter Army A

