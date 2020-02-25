SPD - HEART OF THE HOSPITAL

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/776281" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Medical Department Activity - Fort Stewart, Winn Army Community Hospital Sterilization Processing Department (SPD) recently opened its newly renovated facility after a ribbon-cutting ceremony presided over by the Hospital Commander, Col. Michelle Munroe, and Command Sergeant Major, Quincy Martin.

The SPD is the central location for all decontamination, assembly, and sterilization for instrumentation used in the Operating Room and outlying clinics. Photojournalist Zach Rehnstrom sat down with a few of the SPD team members and brings us an up close and personal look at the inner workings of the department.