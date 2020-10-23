Nearly 20 individuals with Soldier Recovery Unit - Fort Stewart discovered scuba as part of the battalion’s adaptive reconditioning program.
The program promotes healing through physical activity. Public Affairs Specialist Zach Rehnstrom was with the SRU during the dive training.
Special thanks to Capt. Aubrey Boswell for video support.
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 11:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|776277
|VIRIN:
|201023-A-TY372-927
|Filename:
|DOD_108099009
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BUILDING RESILIENCY THROUGH ADAPTIVE RECONDITIONING PROGRAM, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
