    BUILDING RESILIENCY THROUGH ADAPTIVE RECONDITIONING PROGRAM

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    Nearly 20 individuals with Soldier Recovery Unit - Fort Stewart discovered scuba as part of the battalion’s adaptive reconditioning program.
    The program promotes healing through physical activity. Public Affairs Specialist Zach Rehnstrom was with the SRU during the dive training.
    Special thanks to Capt. Aubrey Boswell for video support.

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 11:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776277
    VIRIN: 201023-A-TY372-927
    Filename: DOD_108099009
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BUILDING RESILIENCY THROUGH ADAPTIVE RECONDITIONING PROGRAM, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Medicine Military Health Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield 3rd Infantry Division

