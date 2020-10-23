BUILDING RESILIENCY THROUGH ADAPTIVE RECONDITIONING PROGRAM

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nearly 20 individuals with Soldier Recovery Unit - Fort Stewart discovered scuba as part of the battalion’s adaptive reconditioning program.

The program promotes healing through physical activity. Public Affairs Specialist Zach Rehnstrom was with the SRU during the dive training.

Special thanks to Capt. Aubrey Boswell for video support.