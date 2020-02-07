Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MAJ MICHAEL SMITHERS DEPLOYS TO NEW YORK ITO SUPPORT COVID-19 MISSION

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2020

    Video by Gustave Rehnstrom 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    SUPPORT COVID-19 MISSION
    Major Michael Smithers, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist at Winn Army Community Hospital was, in April, called to support the front line fight against the corona virus in New York City.
    Mapped to the 531st Hospital Center at Fort Campbell Smithers deployed to support the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, to help convert the facility to a hospital.
    Supporting the Army’s mission through community partnership, Maj. Smithers helped make a difference and returned with valuable insights for local community here.
    Public Affairs Specialist Zach Rehnstrom with guest narration from Sean Ohlman.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 11:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 776274
    VIRIN: 200702-A-TY372-273
    Filename: DOD_108098945
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAJ MICHAEL SMITHERS DEPLOYS TO NEW YORK ITO SUPPORT COVID-19 MISSION, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Health Army Medicine Defense Health Agency 3rd Infantry Division Fort Stewart Hunter Army A

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT