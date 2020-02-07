MAJ MICHAEL SMITHERS DEPLOYS TO NEW YORK ITO SUPPORT COVID-19 MISSION

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SUPPORT COVID-19 MISSION

Major Michael Smithers, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist at Winn Army Community Hospital was, in April, called to support the front line fight against the corona virus in New York City.

Mapped to the 531st Hospital Center at Fort Campbell Smithers deployed to support the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, to help convert the facility to a hospital.

Supporting the Army’s mission through community partnership, Maj. Smithers helped make a difference and returned with valuable insights for local community here.

Public Affairs Specialist Zach Rehnstrom with guest narration from Sean Ohlman.