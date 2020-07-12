Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston's Command Master Chief Robert Gonzales provides a holiday message for this year's Armed Forces Bowl on December 7, 2020, in Houston, Texas. The Armed Forces Bowl will feature armed forces branch tributes, the Great American Patriot Award presentation, the Purple Heart Warrior Tribute, and a trophy presentation for the bowl champions. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 09:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776273
|VIRIN:
|201207-G-VY010-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108098920
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Armed Forces Bowl Holiday Message, by PO2 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
