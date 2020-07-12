Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armed Forces Bowl Holiday Message

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Connolly and Petty Officer 3rd Class James Housley from Coast Guard Air Station Houston provide a holiday message for this year's Armed Forces Bowl on December 7, 2020, in Houston, Texas. The Armed Forces Bowl will feature armed forces branch tributes, the Great American Patriot Award presentation, the Purple Heart Warrior Tribute, and a trophy presentation for the bowl champions. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 09:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776272
    VIRIN: 201207-G-VY010-1001
    Filename: DOD_108098901
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 

    This work, Armed Forces Bowl Holiday Message, by PO2 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Station Houston
    Holiday Season
    Holiday Message
    Armed Forces Bowl
    AFB2020

