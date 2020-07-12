Armed Forces Bowl Holiday Message

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Connolly and Petty Officer 3rd Class James Housley from Coast Guard Air Station Houston provide a holiday message for this year's Armed Forces Bowl on December 7, 2020, in Houston, Texas. The Armed Forces Bowl will feature armed forces branch tributes, the Great American Patriot Award presentation, the Purple Heart Warrior Tribute, and a trophy presentation for the bowl champions. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)