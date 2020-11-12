Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Happy Holidays From the U.S. Army Chief Information Officer and G-6 Team!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Headquarters, Department of the Army, Chief Information Officer/G-6

    The U.S. Army Chief Information Officer and G-6 Team extends Happy Holiday greetings.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 09:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776268
    VIRIN: 201211-A-HZ560-001
    Filename: DOD_108098862
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Holidays From the U.S. Army Chief Information Officer and G-6 Team!, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Christmas
    Happy Holidays
    Chanukah
    Hanukkah
    Kwanzaa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT