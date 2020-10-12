Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52 Stratofortress from Barksdale Air Force Base refuel over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.10.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Roslyn Ward 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender aircrew from the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts in-flight refueling of a B-52 Stratofortress over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 10, 2020. The B-52 is a long range bomber with a range of approximately 8,800 miles, enabling rapid support of Bomber Task Force missions or deployments and reinforcing global security and stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Roslyn Ward)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 09:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776262
    VIRIN: 201210-F-XN348-7001
    Filename: DOD_108098841
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52 Stratofortress from Barksdale Air Force Base refuel over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, by SrA Roslyn Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

