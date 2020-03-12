13 Soldiers from the Battalion’s Third Power Station, Charlie Company worked in 24 hour shifts, to set up and maintain the 1.6-megawatt power plant, providing electricity to training facilities in Chester Virginia. The exercise simulated a response request to provide electricity to critical facilities during the recovery phase of a natural disaster.
The team of Soldiers and energy company employees say this training allows them to have a better understanding of capabilities and fosters a better relationship between the two entities, which will speed up response times should the need arise.
This work, 249th Engineer Battalion Trains with Private Utility Company, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
