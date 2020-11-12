AUAB munitions systems technicians ensure readiness to support aircraft operating in CENTCOM AOR

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Munitions system technicians of the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, train on integrating GBU-39 small diameter bombs to a bomb rack unit at Al Udeid Air Base, Nov. 27, 2020. Munitions system technicians are responsible for safely storing, arming and transporting munitions on Al Udeid AB. Airmen regularly preform proficiency training on bomb builds to be better postured to support the various aircraft operating from Al Udeid AB.