    AUAB munitions systems technicians ensure readiness to support aircraft operating in CENTCOM AOR

    QATAR

    12.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Munitions system technicians of the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, train on integrating GBU-39 small diameter bombs to a bomb rack unit at Al Udeid Air Base, Nov. 27, 2020. Munitions system technicians are responsible for safely storing, arming and transporting munitions on Al Udeid AB. Airmen regularly preform proficiency training on bomb builds to be better postured to support the various aircraft operating from Al Udeid AB.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 07:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776227
    VIRIN: 201128-Z-OK775-001
    Filename: DOD_108098654
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: QA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUAB munitions systems technicians ensure readiness to support aircraft operating in CENTCOM AOR, by SSgt Jordan Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guided Bomb

    Munitions Systems

    GBU-39B Small Diameter Bomb Weapon System

    2W0XX Munitions Systems

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    munitions
    Al Udeid Air Base
    GBU39
    AUAB

