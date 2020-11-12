Munitions system technicians of the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, train on integrating GBU-39 small diameter bombs to a bomb rack unit at Al Udeid Air Base, Nov. 27, 2020. Munitions system technicians are responsible for safely storing, arming and transporting munitions on Al Udeid AB. Airmen regularly preform proficiency training on bomb builds to be better postured to support the various aircraft operating from Al Udeid AB.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 07:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|776227
|VIRIN:
|201128-Z-OK775-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108098654
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|QA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AUAB munitions systems technicians ensure readiness to support aircraft operating in CENTCOM AOR, by SSgt Jordan Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT