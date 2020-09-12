5th Battalion 4th Air Defense Artillery (5-4 ADA) commander Lt. Col. Abraham Osborn hosts Activation Ceremony for activation of D Battery 5-4 ADA in Germany. Ceremony was held at Katterbach Kaserne, Ansbach, Germany, Dec. 9, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 05:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776205
|VIRIN:
|201209-A-EX530-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108098571
|Length:
|00:04:52
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BAVARIA, DE
This work, D Battery 5-4 ADA Activation, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
