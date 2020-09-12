Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D Battery 5-4 ADA Activation

    ANSBACH, BAVARIA, GERMANY

    12.09.2020

    Video by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    5th Battalion 4th Air Defense Artillery (5-4 ADA) commander Lt. Col. Abraham Osborn hosts Activation Ceremony for activation of D Battery 5-4 ADA in Germany. Ceremony was held at Katterbach Kaserne, Ansbach, Germany, Dec. 9, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 05:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776205
    VIRIN: 201209-A-EX530-1001
    Filename: DOD_108098571
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: ANSBACH, BAVARIA, DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D Battery 5-4 ADA Activation, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    TSC Ansbach
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    7 ATC
    7 ArmyTrainingCommand

