Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NATO celebrates Human Rights Day (international version)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    12.01.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    SYNOPSIS

    Human rights are fundamental to NATO’s essential and enduring purpose. For over 70 years, NATO has been committed to preserving freedom, justice and peace. Join us today – and everyday – as we celebrate Human Rights Day.

    TRANSCRIPT

    TEXT ON SCREEN

    HUMAN RIGHTS
    ARE THE BASIS
    FOR FREEDOM
    JUSTICE
    AND PEACE IN THE WORLD

    IN 1949 THE NORTH ATLANTIC TREATY
    PAVED THE WAY FOR THE BIRTH OF NATO
    INSPIRING HOPES FOR PEACE, SOLIDARITY
    AND THE DEFENCE OF SHARED DEMOCRATIC VALUES.

    U.S. President Harry S. Truman, 1949

    AUDIO DESCRIPTION
    “If there is anything certain today, if there is anything inevitable in the future, it is the will of the people of the world for freedom and for peace.”

    TEXT ON SCREEN

    THE GOAL, TO SAFEGUARD HARD-WON FREEDOMS
    HAS NEVER FUNDAMENTALLY CHANGED
    KEEPING OUR PEOPLE SAFE
    AND THEIR LIBERTIES GUARANTEED

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 06:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776193
    VIRIN: 201201-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108098475
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Human Rights Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT