The 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintenance technicians perform a 205 air leakage test at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 8, 2020. This tests ensures all components of the flight control system are functioning properly.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2020 03:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776179
|VIRIN:
|201208-F-RX291-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108098384
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 80th AMU Avionics BRoll, by SSgt Jordan Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT