    Combat Cuisine Brisket MRE

    KAHUKU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2020

    Video by Spc. Joshua Oller 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Joshua Oller of the 28th Public Affairs Detachment, 25th Infantry Division, HHBN reviews Meal-Ready-to-Eat (MRE) Brisket Entree Menu 7 during an exercise at the Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii, Dec. 3, 2020. The 25th Infantry Division practices mission readiness in a field environment at the Kahuku Training Area to remain a deployment ready division. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Oller, 28th Public Affairs Detachment).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Cuisine Brisket MRE, by SPC Joshua Oller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

