Combat Cuisine Brisket MRE

Spc. Joshua Oller of the 28th Public Affairs Detachment, 25th Infantry Division, HHBN reviews Meal-Ready-to-Eat (MRE) Brisket Entree Menu 7 during an exercise at the Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii, Dec. 3, 2020. The 25th Infantry Division practices mission readiness in a field environment at the Kahuku Training Area to remain a deployment ready division. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Oller, 28th Public Affairs Detachment).
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 20:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|776155
|VIRIN:
|201203-A-AY372-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108098042
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|KAHUKU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
