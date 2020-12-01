U.S. Marines with 3rd Supply Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group participate in a battalion field exercise at Kin Blue Training Area, November 30 through December 10, Okinawa, Japan. During the field exercise, 3rd Supply Battalion honed its ability to effectively respond to Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief scenarios, conducted day and night live fire evolutions, and executed a simulated mass casualty exercise with 3rd Medical Battalion personnel. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 19:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|776144
|VIRIN:
|201210-M-LO635-1102
|Filename:
|DOD_108097967
|Length:
|00:12:45
|Location:
|KIN BLUE TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3rd Supply Battalion FEX, by Cpl Jamin Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
