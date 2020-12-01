Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Supply Battalion FEX

    KIN BLUE TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.12.2020

    Video by Cpl. Jamin Powell 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Supply Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group participate in a battalion field exercise at Kin Blue Training Area, November 30 through December 10, Okinawa, Japan. During the field exercise, 3rd Supply Battalion honed its ability to effectively respond to Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief scenarios, conducted day and night live fire evolutions, and executed a simulated mass casualty exercise with 3rd Medical Battalion personnel. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 19:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 776144
    VIRIN: 201210-M-LO635-1102
    Filename: DOD_108097967
    Length: 00:12:45
    Location: KIN BLUE TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JP

    Heavy Equipment
    3rd Marine Logistics Group
    3rd MLG
    FEX
    3rd Supply Battalion

