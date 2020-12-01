3rd Supply Battalion FEX

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Supply Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group participate in a battalion field exercise at Kin Blue Training Area, November 30 through December 10, Okinawa, Japan. During the field exercise, 3rd Supply Battalion honed its ability to effectively respond to Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief scenarios, conducted day and night live fire evolutions, and executed a simulated mass casualty exercise with 3rd Medical Battalion personnel. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.