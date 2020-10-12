Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hurricane Eta and Iota Response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONDURAS

    12.10.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    At the request of the governments of Honduras, Guatemala, and Panama, Joint Task Force-Bravo provided aerial support to relief operations for those impacted by Hurricanes Eta and Iota, Nov. 6 to Dec. 3, 2020. JTF-Bravo routinely trains and prepares for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and was again able to rapidly respond with its unique airlift capabilities to save human lives and mitigate suffering in the immediate aftermath of the latest natural disasters. Our neighbors can depend on us when it counts. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 19:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 776141
    VIRIN: 201210-F-LG031-219
    Filename: DOD_108097938
    Length: 00:04:34
    Location: HN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Eta and Iota Response, by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Panama
    Guatemala
    Honduras
    Hurricane Eta
    Hurricane Iota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT