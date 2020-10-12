Hurricane Eta and Iota Response

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



At the request of the governments of Honduras, Guatemala, and Panama, Joint Task Force-Bravo provided aerial support to relief operations for those impacted by Hurricanes Eta and Iota, Nov. 6 to Dec. 3, 2020. JTF-Bravo routinely trains and prepares for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and was again able to rapidly respond with its unique airlift capabilities to save human lives and mitigate suffering in the immediate aftermath of the latest natural disasters. Our neighbors can depend on us when it counts. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)