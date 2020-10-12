Hurricane Eta and Iota Response

At the request of the governments of Honduras, Guatemala, and Panama, Joint Task Force-Bravo provided aerial support to relief operations for those impacted by Hurricanes Eta and Iota, Nov. 6 to Dec. 3, 2020. JTF-Bravo routinely trains and prepares for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and was again able to rapidly respond with its unique airlift capabilities to save human lives and mitigate suffering in the immediate aftermath of the latest natural disasters. Our neighbors can depend on us when it counts. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 19:01
|Location:
|HN
