Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Holiday Message from Adm. Ray

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Adm. Charles Ray, Vice Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, delivers a holiday message to the Service's women and men. The holiday season can be a special time of year. It is a time to reconnect and be thankful for our many blessings. But it can also be a time of isolation. The ongoing pandemic has only added to that isolation, as many of us will not be able to travel to see our loved ones. Adm. Ray asks everyone to be extra supportive, look out for each other, and find ways to responsibly include your shipmates when possible. To our Coast Guard women and men standing the watch throughout this holiday season - THANK YOU and Semper Paratus! U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 18:23
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 776136
    VIRIN: 201204-G-AS553-710
    Filename: DOD_108097821
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Message from Adm. Ray, by PO2 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT