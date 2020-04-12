Holiday Message from Adm. Ray

Adm. Charles Ray, Vice Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, delivers a holiday message to the Service's women and men. The holiday season can be a special time of year. It is a time to reconnect and be thankful for our many blessings. But it can also be a time of isolation. The ongoing pandemic has only added to that isolation, as many of us will not be able to travel to see our loved ones. Adm. Ray asks everyone to be extra supportive, look out for each other, and find ways to responsibly include your shipmates when possible. To our Coast Guard women and men standing the watch throughout this holiday season - THANK YOU and Semper Paratus! U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee
