    2nd Annual CASI Lecture on Chinese Pilot Training

    JBSA-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Video by Marcelo Joniaux 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The 12th Operations Support Squadron hosted the 2nd Annual CASI Lecture on Chinese Pilot Training at the Fleenor Auditorium, JBSA-Randolph on Dec. 4, 2020. Dr. Brendan Mulvaney, CASI Director delivered an insightful look into Chinese Pilot Training and how it has taken steps to transform its Air Force capabilities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 18:27
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:46:38
    Location: JBSA-RANDOLPH, TX, US

    CASI
    AETC
    JBSA
    12th FTW

