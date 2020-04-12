The 12th Operations Support Squadron hosted the 2nd Annual CASI Lecture on Chinese Pilot Training at the Fleenor Auditorium, JBSA-Randolph on Dec. 4, 2020. Dr. Brendan Mulvaney, CASI Director delivered an insightful look into Chinese Pilot Training and how it has taken steps to transform its Air Force capabilities.
