Falling Back on Training

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    On April 8th, 2017, United States Air Force #SpecialTactics operator, SSgt Alaxey Germanovich, was attached to a The 7th Special Forces Group and coalition team in Nangahar Province, Afghanistan. When overan by enemy forces, the team fought for their lives in a grueling 8 hour battle. The events of that day led to SSgt. Germanovich receiving the #AirForceCross. We remember all who fought that day and honor U.S. Army SSG Mark De Alencar who was killed in action. #FallenNotForgotten

    TAGS

    Cannon Air Force Base
    AFSOC
    Air Force Cross
    24th Special Operations Wing
    SSgt Alaxey Germanovich
    SSG Mark De Alencar

