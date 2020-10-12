Falling Back on Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On April 8th, 2017, United States Air Force #SpecialTactics operator, SSgt Alaxey Germanovich, was attached to a The 7th Special Forces Group and coalition team in Nangahar Province, Afghanistan. When overan by enemy forces, the team fought for their lives in a grueling 8 hour battle. The events of that day led to SSgt. Germanovich receiving the #AirForceCross. We remember all who fought that day and honor U.S. Army SSG Mark De Alencar who was killed in action. #FallenNotForgotten