    CBRN Response Steel Knight 21

    OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Roxanna Ortiz 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division participate in a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense response during Steel Knight/Dawn Blitz (SK/DB) 21 on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Dec. 7, 2020. SK/DB 21 affords 1st Marine Division the opportunity to showcase its readiness within the education, planning, and execution continuum. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Roxanna Ortiz)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBRN Response Steel Knight 21, by LCpl Roxanna Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

