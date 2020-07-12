U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, 1st Marine Division participate in a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense response during Steel Knight/Dawn Blitz (SK/DB) 21 on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Dec. 7, 2020. SK/DB 21 affords 1st Marine Division the opportunity to showcase its readiness within the education, planning, and execution continuum. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Roxanna Ortiz)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 21:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|776122
|VIRIN:
|201207-M-UH172-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108097669
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|OCEANSIDE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CBRN Response Steel Knight 21, by LCpl Roxanna Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
